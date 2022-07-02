Watch: Shipley putting in work preparing for 2022 season

Will Shipley is putting in work this offseason following his stellar debut season in 2021.

The Clemson rising sophomore running back posted the following workout video on Instagram this week showing him getting after it while training in preparation for the upcoming 2022 campaign:

As a true freshman last season, Shipley led the Tigers in rushing attempts (149), rushing yards (738) and rushing touchdowns (11) while also catching 16 passes for 116 yards and averaging 27.1 yards on 14 kickoff returns. He even threw a two-yard touchdown pass while playing 378 snaps over 10 games (five starts).

Shipley’s 11 rushing touchdowns were second-most by a Clemson true freshman since the NCAA instituted permanent freshman eligibility in 1972, trailing only Travis Etienne’s 13 in 2017. He joined Etienne (four in 2017) as the only Clemson true freshmen since 2000 with four multi-touchdown rushing games and posted three 100-yard rushing games, the most by a Clemson true freshman since C.J. Spiller’s five in 2006.

Shipley also became the first Clemson player other than Etienne or Wayne Gallman to lead Clemson in rushing since 2013 (Rod McDowell), when Shipley was in fifth grade.

–Information from Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this article

