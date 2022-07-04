ESPN analyst weighs in on 'the big, looming question' with Clemson

Filling in for Wes Durham to co-host the Packer and Durham show with Mark Packer last week, ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill talked about the big question mark for the Clemson football team entering the 2022 season.

“The big, looming question that everybody asks is what’s going to be the answer at quarterback?” Luginbill said. “At the end of the day, all of the other pieces of the puzzle are in place. I mean, Will Shipley’s got to stay healthy. They’ve got to be able to keep the same three, four wideouts on the field consistently so that you generate some consistency from quarterback to targets. But I think defensively, they’re going to be loaded. But the question is going to be that guy right there, Cade Klubnik, the true freshman.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made it clear that D.J. Uiagalelei was still the starter exiting the spring, but Klubnik is certainly pushing Uiagalelei after performing well in his first 15 practices as a Tiger this spring.

Regardless of how Clemson’s quarterback competition plays out and which signal-caller the Tigers turn to this season, Luginbill believes throwing accuracy at that position will be key to getting the Tigers’ offense back to the explosiveness it lacked last season.

“I don’t care how tall anybody is, I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how strong your arm is, I don’t care how good of an athlete you are — in Clemson’s particular case, I care about where the ball goes,” Luginbill said. “Where does the ball go? Clemson last year had one of their lowest average yards per pass attempt of any team that Clemson has had. Average yards per pass attempt is a direct reflection of explosive plays, lack thereof in this case.

“So, they’ve somehow got to become more consistently, sustainably accurate with the football and be able to get that intermediate to vertical passing game back where they get those explosive plays.”