Clemson DE target commits elsewhere

A Clemson defensive end target in the class of 2023 committed elsewhere on Tuesday.

Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk announced his verbal pledge to Florida State on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Seminoles over his other three finalists in Clemson, Auburn and Florida.

Faulk received an offer from Clemson in January and then attended the Tigers’ elite junior day later that month. He was back on campus for the program’s official visit weekend last month, but later made an official visit to Florida State.

The 6-foot-6, 248-pounder is ranked as high as the No. 5 weakside defensive end and No. 92 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals.