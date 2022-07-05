Former Tiger lands new coaching job

Former Tiger lands new coaching job

Baseball

Former Tiger lands new coaching job

By July 5, 2022 5:14 pm

By |

A former Clemson baseball player continues to build his coaching resume as he moves to his third team.  Andrew Cox is joining the staff at UNC Greensboro as an assistant coach.

Cox spent the last two season as an assistant with Western Carolina.  Before heading to Western Carolina Cox spent two years at Furman as a volunteer assistant and director of baseball operations.

Cox played for the Tigers from 2012-2017.  He started 59 games in his final season hitting .280 with six home runs and 35 RBIs.

, , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1d

The Arizona Cardinals have a plan for DeAndre Hopkins heading into the 2022 season, which will begin with the former Clemson wide receiver serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home