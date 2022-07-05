Former Tiger lands new coaching job

A former Clemson baseball player continues to build his coaching resume as he moves to his third team. Andrew Cox is joining the staff at UNC Greensboro as an assistant coach.

Cox spent the last two season as an assistant with Western Carolina. Before heading to Western Carolina Cox spent two years at Furman as a volunteer assistant and director of baseball operations.

Cox played for the Tigers from 2012-2017. He started 59 games in his final season hitting .280 with six home runs and 35 RBIs.

Join us in welcoming Andrew Cox to the coaching staff as an assistant coach! Cox has coached in the @SoConSports for the past four years. 📰 https://t.co/KSKV2dv57A#letsgoG pic.twitter.com/WlvoNoFjQn — UNCG Baseball (@UNCGBaseball) July 5, 2022