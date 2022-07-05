Know The Foe: Boston College aiming to get out of ACC mediocrity

This summer, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at Clemson’s opponents heading into the 2022 season. The series will be rolled out in the order in which each opponent appears on the Tigers’ schedule.

After previewing Georgia Tech, Furman, Louisiana Tech, Wake Forest and North Carolina State, Boston College is up next.

Boston College has been the definition of average so far in the Jeff Hafley era. After a significant personnel decision this offseason, the Eagles will try to change that this fall.

Boston College is trying to improve its standing in the ACC after going a combined 12-11 the last two seasons. After going .500 in conference play in 2020, the Eagles fell off with just two league wins a season ago.

Clemson has given Boston College as much trouble as anybody over the years. The Tigers will be looking for their 12th straight win in the series when they travel to Chestnut Hill on Oct. 8.

Offense

Perhaps Hafley’s best recruiting job was convincing Phil Jurkovec to return to lead the Eagles’ offense for one more season. If not for a wrist injury that cost him part of last season, Jurkovec would likely be preparing for his first NFL training camp this summer. Instead, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior, who has the fifth-most 300-yard passing games in program history, is back as one of the more talented signal callers in the ACC assuming he’s able to stay healthy.

It’s the most important piece to Boston College’s offense, but Jurkovec isn’t the only one. Star receiver Zay Flowers, who reportedly turned down lucrative NIL offers from other schools this offseason to return to Boston College, should again be one of the ACC’s top threats on the outside while Pat Garwo is back after leading the Eagles in rushing last year. But if Boston College is going to maximize its effort to improve an offense that finished 103rd nationally in total yards last season, the Eagles are going to have to quickly retool an offensive line that lost four starters to the NFL, which is asking a lot.

Defense

It’s not a surprise that defense was Boston College’s strongest side of the ball last season given the injury to Jurkovec and the background of Hafley, who was Ohio State’s defensive coordinator before taking the Boston College job. Whether or not the Eagles can produce the nation’s 28th-best defense again remains to be seen, but they have the personnel to give themselves a chance. The Eagles return their top four tacklers, including linebackers Kam Arnold and Vinny DePalma.

Jaiden Woodbey, a former Florida State transfer, and Josh DeBerry are back in the secondary after combining for four interceptions and six pass breakups last season. Sack leader Marcus Valdez (seven tackles for loss, five sacks) also returns up front as Boston College looks to improve the pressure it puts on opposing offenses. That was a struggle last season with the Eagles ranking no better than 98th in the FBS in tackles for loss and sacks. Arizona transfer Regen Terry could help there.

Special teams

Placekicker Connor Lytton is back for his sophomore season after converting on 11 of 12 field goals last season. The Eagles need another punter, though, with Grant Carlson moving on. That will be no easy task as Carlson, a three-year starter, averaged more than 44 yards per punt. The same goes for trying to replace Travis Levy, who averaged better than 27 yards on kickoff returns last season.

Eagles at a glance

Head coach: Jeff Hafley (third season)

2021 results: 6-6, 2-6 ACC (t-6th in Atlantic Division)

Last meeting: Lost to Clemson, 19-13, in 2021

Key departures: RB/KR Travis Levy, WR Trae Berry, OL Zion Johnson, OL Alec Lindstrom, OL Tyler Vrabel, OL Ben Petrula, LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley, DL Brandon Barlow

Key returners: QB Phil Jurkovec, WR Zay Flowers, WR Jaelen Gill, DL Marcus Valdez, LB Kam Arnold, LB Vinny DePalma, DB Jaiden Woodbey, DB Josh DeBerry

Key additions: WR Dino Tomlin, TE George Takacs, DL Regen Terry