NFL draft analyst tabs this Tiger as a top 2023 prospect

Another NFL draft analyst is high on one of Clemson’s defensive standouts who could hear his name called early in next year’s draft.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus considers Trenton Simpson to be the No. 1 ranked player at his position in his early top-10 draft-eligible linebackers for the 2023 NFL draft.

A former five-star prospect ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country for the 2020 recruiting class per multiple services, Simpson enters his junior season at Clemson credited with 110 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 25 games (15 starts).

The Charlotte (N.C.) native and Mallard Creek High School product ranked third on the Tigers’ defense with 78 tackles last season and finished second in both tackles for loss (12.0) and sacks (6.0) while also adding three pass breakups in 13 games (12 starts). He earned all-conference selections from PFF (second team) and Phil Steele (third team).

The Walter Camp Football Foundation, home to college football’s oldest All-America team, released its preseason team on Monday, June 27. Simpson was tabbed as a preseason All-American and earned first-team honors.

