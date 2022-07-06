Austin leaves 'great impression' on elite Florida 4-star OL

Clemson recently played host to a four-star offensive line recruit out of the Sunshine State, who holds more than 50 offers.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Tampa (Fla.) Catholic’s Eddy Pierre-Louis, who was on Clemson’s campus back on June 20.

While in Tiger Town, Pierre-Louis got to spend time with Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin and some of the strength and conditioning staff as well.

Even though Austin had previously stopped by Tampa Catholic’s spring practice during the live evaluation period, last month provided Pierre-Louis an opportunity to get some one-on-one time with Clemson’s offensive line coach.

When we last spoke with Pierre-Louis, he touted the relationship he was building with Austin and indicated that he phoned him nearly every two or three weeks.

“He’s a great coach,” Pierre-Louis said. “He left a great impression on me. I’d seen him at my spring practice when he came to visit me also. It was really cool. I liked the facilities and everything. And, they greeted me well.”

This wasn’t Pierre-Louis’ first-ever visit to Clemson.

He had previously made his way to Tiger Town back when his older brother, Richard Gouraige, took an official visit to Clemson back in 2017. Gouraige later committed to the University of Florida, where he started 25 games on the offensive line.

This time around, though, the focus was on Pierre-Louis.

“How the coaching staff was so nice to me and stuff,” Pierre-Louis said when asked about what stood out during his visit. “Also, the weight room was pretty cool. I met a lot of the players because they came to get in some extra work, so they were pretty cool to me too.”

Regarding a potential offer from Clemson, Pierre-Louis indicated that he could be adding one to his offer list, sooner rather than later. He highlighted a conversation that he had with Austin and some of the coaches, which pointed to that being the case come September — the beginning of his junior season.

What would that mean for Pierre-Louis and his recruitment?

“It’s gonna mean a lot to me,” he said. “I’ve worked so hard for this, so now I can see that the hard work is paying off.”

Ever since the final day of May, Pierre-Louis has continued to take some major strides on the recruiting trail. He picked up an offer from Ohio State on May 31, and since then, has also added offers from the University of Alabama and Oklahoma, as well as being re-offered by the new staff at the University of Florida.

In addition to Clemson, Pierre-Louis made visits to Georgia Tech, Auburn, Alabama, Florida and UCF. At this point in the summer, while it’s currently the dead period, Pierre-Louis is tired after a string of extensive visits and is seemingly focused on getting ready for an important junior season.

Rivals considers Pierre-Louis (6-4, 315) as the nation’s No. 5 offensive guard and the No. 185 overall prospect in the class of 2024.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Eddy Pierre-Louis.

