Clemson in top group for big-time Peach State DL, NFL legacy recruit

A highly regarded defensive lineman from the Peach State dropped his top schools and included Clemson among his favorites.

Meadowcreek High School (Norcross, Ga.) four-star Champ Thompson released a top 10 featuring the Tigers along with Texas, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Georgia and Miami.

Thomspon, who ranks as the No. 18 defensive lineman and No. 189 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite, reported an offer from Clemson following participating in last month’s Dabo Swinney Camp.

“It means a lot,” Thompson told The Clemson Insider after receiving an offer from the Tigers. “It lets me know that I got the work ethic and I got the potential and I got what they’re looking for to have on their team.”

Now that he has an offer from Clemson in hand, where do the Tigers currently stand in his recruitment?

“They stand pretty high,” he said.

Champ’s father, Michael, starred at Tennessee State University before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Thinking of a Master plan! God is in control always! These are the top 10 colleges that as of now I see my talents being developed! So much work to do I'm focused on the finish line! #championDNA @_STUDUNIVERSITY @BHarrison92 @On3sports @Rivals pic.twitter.com/u3FY546336 — Champ Thompson🎯 (@iam_champ7) July 6, 2022

