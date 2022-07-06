Sunshine State RB scores Clemson offer

A running back prospect out of the sunshine state reported an offer from Clemson wednesday.

Christopher Johnson, Jr. — a big-time running back prospect out of Florida’s Dillard High School— announced the offer via social media Wednesday after camping at Clemson last month. He previously announced the offer on his Instagram account three weeks ago, but waited until Wednesday to make it more public.

Johnson released a top-6 on Friday, July 1, featuring the Tigers along with Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

The Clemson Insider previously reported back in May that Clemson was showing interest in a new running back target — Johnson. At the time of our conversation with the talented Sunshine State back, we asked Johnson what a potential offer from the Tigers would mean for him and his recruitment.

“That would be a big piece for my recruitment,” he said.

Johnson was committed to Rutgers for about a month earlier this year.

He wanted to open things back up as he evaluated his options going forward. That seemed to be a wise choice, as he’s seen his recruitment take off since backing off his pledge to the Scarlet Knights.

Clemson has yet to secure the commitment of a running back in its 2023 recruiting class. Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star Jeremiah Cobb, who was on campus for the program’s official visit weekend, committed to the University of Auburn last week.

Johnson is the only current offered running back who hasn’t eliminated Clemson from contention.

