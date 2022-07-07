4-star Georgia RB a big fan of Spiller

A standout running back from the Peach State, who has already collected a handful of Power Five offers, had the chance to showcase his talent at the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Stockbridge High School (Ga.) four-star running back Jayden “Duke” Scott — a 5-foot-10, 203-pound pound rising junior in the class of 2024 – participated in one of the first sessions of the Swinney Camp earlier this summer.

“It went really well,” Scott told The Clemson Insider regarding last month’s Swinney Camp experience. “I had a really good experience, actually. I was able to work with both of my position coaches (CJ Spiller and Andrew Zow) and had a good talk with them. I learned a good bit at camp.”

What was Scott able to hear from both Spiller and Zow?

“I got really good feedback,” he said. “Not only the positives from my game but also just some little things to work on…they gave me really good feedback and we had some really good talks.”

Scott is a huge fan of Spiller’s coaching style — focused more on uplifting student-athletes rather than putting them down. He can tell that Spiller cares about the kids and the players that he coaches.

“I really like Coach Spiller,” Scott added. “He’s a great guy. He brings energy and he motivates you to want to be better.”

Clemson’s running backs coach did discuss a potential scholarship offer with Scott. While an offer doesn’t appear to be imminent, the Peach State running back knows that Clemson, which has yet to offer a rising junior at his position, is being patient when it comes to the class of 2024.

“He told me that I’m still a young guy, but he’s working on building a relationship with me,” Scott said. “He’s definitely building a relationship and we’re still staying in touch. I guess in my junior year, that’s when we should be looking for an offer.”

With that said, what would a potential offer from Clemson mean for Scott and his recruitment?

“It would be a big offer for sure,” he said. “I really like the school. I’ve been liking the school since I was a young guy. It would be big for me and definitely something to consider.”

Between Clemson and Tennessee, Scott only camped at two schools this summer He also visited Wake Forest, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisville and Western Kentucky.

It was important for Scott to get back on the recruiting trail this summer after he fractured his foot during the second game of his sophomore season. Scott was medically cleared to return in Week 9, but his high school took a cautious approach to bring him back from a significant lower-body injury.

Now a year older, he’s hoping that he’s able to take his game to the next level this upcoming season and maintain a clean bill of health.

“I would say I’m an explosive back with great vision,” Scott said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I always see a hole and have the ability to make big plays. I don’t get tackled by the first man.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Jayden Scott.

