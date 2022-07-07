Bengals milestones in sight for Higgins this season

Tee Higgins is coming off an outstanding season in his second NFL campaign last year, and the former Clemson and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver has a couple of franchise milestones in sight this year.

Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson recently published an article on all-time numbers within striking distance for some Bengals players in 2022, and he pointed out that Higgins needs 852 yards to pass Chad Johnson for the second most receiving yards by a Bengal in the first three seasons of a career (2,850).

Hobson also noted that Higgins needs 841 yards to pass Cris Collinsworth for the third most receiving yards by a Bengal in the first three seasons of a career (2,839).

Over the first two seasons of his NFL career, Higgins has tallied a total of 141 catches for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns. Higgins racked up 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season in 2021 before adding 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the Bengals’ Super Bowl run — including his 100-yard receiving, two-score performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

