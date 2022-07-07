Elite Peach State DL talks recruitment, why Clemson is among his top schools

One of Clemson’s top defensive linemen targets in the class of 2024 dropped his top 10 schools this past Wednesday afternoon via social media.

Meadowcreek High School (Norcross, Ga.) four-star Champ Thompson — the son of former Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Michael Thompson — is down to Clemson, Texas, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Georgia and Miami.

Thomspon (6-3, 280) ranks as the No. 18 defensive lineman and No. 189 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson got Thompson on campus for an unofficial visit in March and he returned to participate in last month’s Dabo Swinney Camp. He earned an offer based on the relationship he’s built with the coaching staff and what he displayed at camp in early June.

“They’re really big on family,” Thompson said when asked what stood out about Clemson thus far. “I love that. They want every player to be a family and they don’t just offer guys to offer guys. When you get an offer from Clemson or schools like Alabama and Georgia, it means something.”

Here’s a summary of Thompson’s thoughts on each school in his top 10.

Clemson

“I love the coaching staff. I love the culture that they have. I felt like that would be a good fit for me and a place that I can develop as a player and a man.”

Texas

“I love the d-line coach out there (Bo Davis). I feel like that now that they’re in the SEC, they’ll have some good competition that I would get to play against if I did go there.”

Virginia Tech

“I love the culture that they have, the fanbase and what they’re trying to build up there right now.”

Oklahoma

“I love the coach who offered me (defensive coordinator Ted Roof). They’re in the re-builing stage too. They’re in the SEC too. So that would be good competition to go against and prepare me for the next level.”

Arkansas

“I love the culture that they have and I love the coaching staff. One of my dad’s college teammates (Jimmy Smith) is actually the running back coach up there. So, it kind of felt like a family fit when I went up there on the visit.”

Florida State

“I love (defensive tackles coach Odell) Haggins and Coach Mike Norvell and what they’re building up there. It’s something that I’d like to be a part of.”

Georgia Tech

“I love the (assistant head coach/defensive run game coordinator David Turner). I didn’t know the guys that he put in the league and developed were Chris Jones and Fletcher Cox. I didn’t know that he put those guys in the league, and I see myself being in the league, playing and mimicking my style like those guys.”

Alabama

“It’s Alabama. The culture — they build great young men, great football players and they win championships. It’s everything you want in a school.”

Georgia

“I love the defensive line coach (Tray Scott). I love the way that they play against other teams.

Miami

“I love Miami. I love the culture from back in the day — ‘It’s all about the U.'”

