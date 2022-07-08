ACC Unsung Heroes: Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow is a bona fide Clemson legend, best known for his consistency, clutch catches, third-down prowess and of course, his game-winning touchdown reception in the 2016 national championship game against Alabama.

An original walk-on who earned a scholarship in August 2015 and put together one of the most unlikely yet storied careers in Clemson history, Renfrow finished his career as a Tiger with 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns over 55 games.

Renfrow holds Clemson records for starts by a receiver (47) and consecutive games with a reception (43) and exited Clemson ranked fifth in career receptions (186) and 11th in career receiving yards (2,133). He posted College Football Playoff records with 37 receptions and four touchdowns in seven career CFP games.

Renfrow was recently featured in the ACC Digital Network’s “ACC Unsung Heroes” feature.

You can relive some of his highlights in the following video from the ACC Digital Network:

–Information from Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this article

