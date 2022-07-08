Lawrence says Jaguars are 'building toward something special' with new head coach

Although he had to endure a turbulent and trying rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished 2021 with an NFL-worst 3-14 record, Trevor Lawrence has an optimistic outlook about the future of his team.

The former Clemson quarterback faced plenty of adversity as a first-year NFL player last season, struggling while throwing a league-high 17 interceptions and having to deal with all the drama that surrounded the Jaguars organization during Urban Meyer’s 13-game tenure as the team’s head coach.

But now that Meyer is gone and has been replaced as Jacksonville’s head coach by Doug Pederson, Lawrence has seen a noticeable change as far as trust in the locker room with Pederson in charge and bringing fresh leadership.

Lawrence believes big things are ahead for the Jaguars franchise that took him No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he has hit it off with his new head coach — a former NFL quarterback whom Lawrence can relate with.

“We’re building toward something special,” Lawrence said recently, via CBS Sports. “It’s been great, just the way (Doug) interacts with the team, the way he leads. I think personality-wise, we’re similar. We get along well. Our demeanors are very similar. … Obviously he played quarterback, he’s won a Super Bowl as a player and as a coach, so he knows how to get there. He knows how to do it. I think that’s really important to have in a leader like that. And just the energy he’s brought to the building has been awesome, and really building that trust of the team, he’s done a great job.”

What did Lawrence learn while going through a difficult 2021 season about how to approach the game at the NFL level?

“I think (last year) really taught me how to stay the same every day, to be consistent,” Lawrence said. “Just my attitude, my work ethic, no matter how things are going. I know what it’s like to struggle as a rookie. … Now in my second year, I have a good feel for the schedule (and) can really feel like I’m prepared.”

