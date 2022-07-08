Relative of former Tiger, current NFL standout had 'great experience' at Clemson

The younger cousin of a former Clemson standout, who has seen his recruitment take off at such a young age and has already collected multiple Power Five offers, participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Winston Watkins, Jr. — a 5-foot-10, 172-pound rising sophomore in the class of 2025 — camped at Clemson on June 2.

“It was great,” Watkins told The Clemson Insider last month. “I had a great experience. I saw a lot of stuff while I was touring the campus and I loved it. I liked the facility a lot. I loved the slide. It’s a pretty good facility and they had a lot of construction going on, so some parts you couldn’t get to, but it was pretty great.”

What type of feedback did Watkins get from Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham?

“He says that I’m a great player and loves how I play the game,” Watkins recalled. “He’s just gonna keep recruiting me. He loves the way I look right now, but he knows I’m gonna keep developing over time.”

“Me and (Coach) Grisham have a pretty decent relationship,” Watkins continued. “I talk to him a decent amount for him to be a college receiver coach, to the point we’re just building our bond together.”

Watkins also had a chance to talk at length with Dabo Swinney

According to Watkins, Clemson’s head coach told him that he loved him and liked what he saw during that particular session of Swinney Camp. Swinney said that he’s going to keep watching Watkins over the years and that every time he sees him, he continues to grow and get better.

“He says I’m gonna be the next best Watkins,” Watkins said of Swinney.

While Watkins committed to Texas A&M on Dec. 20, 2021, he’s still trying to enjoy the recruitment process as a rising sophomore on the recruiting trail. Talking about his pledge to the Aggies, Watkins said that Texas A&M “felt like a great place to be” and got a great feeling when he was on campus.

He’s made several visits to some top Power Five programs this summer, including Clemson, and added offers to his list from schools like Texas, Ohio State, Alabama and the University of Miami.

Watkins appreciates that Clemson wants to take the time and build a relationship with him, but he said that he believes they should pull the trigger on offering some prospects earlier than others.

“I’m glad that they’re building a connection with me and getting to know me,” he said.

