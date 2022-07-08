Up-and-coming TE loves Richardson, working for Clemson offer

An up-and-coming tight end prospect from the Peach State, who has seen his recruitment take off this spring and summer while picking up multiple major scholarship offers, participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Milton (Ga.) High School’s Ryan Ghea – a 6-foot-5, 217-pound rising sophomore in the class of 2025 – camped at Clemson on June 2.

“Camp at Clemson was by far the most detailed and challenging I went to in (the summer),” he told The Clemson Insider.

Ghea also camped at schools such as Georgia, Ohio State and UConn.

During the Swinney Camp, he got some one-on-one time with Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson.

“I love Coach,” Ghea said of Richardson. “He is real and very specific on his communication to me. I know what to work on and what he is thinking. I like that type of coaching.”

Ghea regularly stays in touch with Richardson, who told Ghea that he’s planning to watch him play in person this season.

“Coach and I connect often and talk about my progress,” Ghea said. “We have built a connection and he said he was caching one of my games this year.”

Indiana, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Liberty and UConn all offered Ghea in May before Florida State and Ohio State joined his quickly growing offer list in June.

How does Ghea describe himself as a tight end?

“My route running and speed are my strengths,” he said, “but I can put my hand in the dirt to block on the line or at the next level.”

Ghea has his sights on hopefully scoring an offer from Clemson down the road.

“Clemson is a powerhouse program, and I would be honored to receive an offer,” he said. “Going to keep working to earn the offer.”

–Photo courtesy of Ryan Ghea on Twitter (@RyanGhea2025)

