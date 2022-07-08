What They Are Saying: Former Tiger makes history with latest gem

What They Are Saying: Former Tiger makes history with latest gem

A former Clemson pitcher made history Thursday night while throwing his latest gem on the mound.

Atlanta Braves rookie righthander Spencer Strider was absolutely dominant again, racking up a career-high 12 strikeouts — including nine through the first three innings — while allowing just two hits and two walks in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

Strider became the first pitcher in Atlanta franchise history to record each of his first nine outs via strikeouts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The only other two pitchers that have recorded strikeouts in their first nine outs since the start of 2020 are Pablo López of the Miami Marlins (July 11, 2021) and Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies (June 25, 2021).

Thursday’s outing comes on the heels of another impressive start by Strider against the Cincinnati Reds on July 2, when he struck out 11 across six innings, yielding just one run on one hit and a walk.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Strider is the first Braves rookie in the Modern Era (since 1900) with 10 strikeouts in consecutive outings, while he is the first rookie in MLB’s Modern Era with 11-plus strikeouts and two or fewer hits allowed in consecutive starts.

Check out what they are saying about Strider and his historic performance Thursday night:

