What They Are Saying: Former Tiger makes history with latest gem

A former Clemson pitcher made history Thursday night while throwing his latest gem on the mound.

Atlanta Braves rookie righthander Spencer Strider was absolutely dominant again, racking up a career-high 12 strikeouts — including nine through the first three innings — while allowing just two hits and two walks in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

Strider became the first pitcher in Atlanta franchise history to record each of his first nine outs via strikeouts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The only other two pitchers that have recorded strikeouts in their first nine outs since the start of 2020 are Pablo López of the Miami Marlins (July 11, 2021) and Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies (June 25, 2021).

Thursday’s outing comes on the heels of another impressive start by Strider against the Cincinnati Reds on July 2, when he struck out 11 across six innings, yielding just one run on one hit and a walk.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Strider is the first Braves rookie in the Modern Era (since 1900) with 10 strikeouts in consecutive outings, while he is the first rookie in MLB’s Modern Era with 11-plus strikeouts and two or fewer hits allowed in consecutive starts.

Check out what they are saying about Strider and his historic performance Thursday night:

6 strikeouts in 2 innings.@SpencerSTRIDer things are happening. pic.twitter.com/BCPRuKGnJk — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 7, 2022

.@SpencerSTRIDer tonight became the first pitcher in Atlanta franchise history to record each of his first nine outs via strikeout. (Research courtesy @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/joD7WYiOeX — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 8, 2022

Franchise record. The previous mark: 6 pic.twitter.com/uJfZoB9g45 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 8, 2022

9 strikeouts through 3 innings seems pretty good, you guys 👨🏻@SpencerSTRIDer | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/503ZPrhZRi — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 8, 2022

9 STRIKEOUTS IN 3 INNINGS. SPENCER STRIDER THINGS ARE HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/i1UYVFOO6S — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 8, 2022

Spencer Strider. 9 outs. 9 Ks. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Bjy0fSMn0n — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 8, 2022

Braves pitchers with 11+ strikeouts in consecutive starts: Warren Spahn

John Smoltz

𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧 pic.twitter.com/vYtwxY3jeR — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 8, 2022

Spencer Strider is the first Braves rookie in the Modern Era (since 1900) with 10 strikeouts in consecutive outings. pic.twitter.com/LCvTJksgoF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 8, 2022

More on Spencer Strider… Strider is the FIRST ROOKIE in MLB's Modern Era (since 1900) with 11+ strikeouts and 2 or fewer hits allowed in consecutive starts. pic.twitter.com/BNIzgHqsEK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 8, 2022

Strider now averaging 13.97 strikeouts per 9 innings this year, 102 in 65 2/3 innings. MLB record for a season is 14.2 by Shane Bieber of Cleveland in 2020. Strider's 13.97 on pace to be second in MLB history. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) July 8, 2022

Through three innings in tonight's game current Braves pitcher Spencer Strider has 9 strikeouts. He now has 20 strikeouts in his last nine innings over 2 games. He was 5-2 in Clemson career. Two years later he is 5-2 in the MLB (entering tonight). — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) July 8, 2022

Assuming that’s it for Spencer Strider. In his last three starts, he’s pitched 18 innings, allowing 1 earned run with 30 strikeouts Yea, he is HIM pic.twitter.com/OCipyWaAdc — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) July 8, 2022

"So just like we talked about, if you strike out every hitter they won't score any runs. Let's stick with that strategy." pic.twitter.com/BrCSiVtVEt — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 8, 2022

"What makes my fastball good isn't the velo, it's really the ride."@SpencerSTRIDer reacts to his career-high 12 strikeouts through six shutout frames ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lnt1YmnyOT — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 8, 2022

Hey @Braves, your rookies are pretty good.@markdero7 dives into @SpencerSTRIDer's pitch arsenal following his 12 K performance and the immediate impact @MoneyyyMikeee has made at the plate while also patrolling center field.#MLBCentral | #ForTheA | @LaurenShehadi | @RoFlo pic.twitter.com/MwuEJ572Dv — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 8, 2022

Spencer Strider has 65 strikeouts since joining the Braves rotation. It’s the 4th-most K in a pitcher’s 1st 8 career starts in the last 30 years behind Kerry Wood, Stephen Strasburg and Masahiro Tanaka. pic.twitter.com/k1DX4LM4fE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 8, 2022

Spencer Strider becomes the 1st pitcher SINCE AT LEAST 1901 to have 65+ K & 14+ K/9 in his 1st 8 career starts! He also has a 2.83 ERA, 0.169 BAA & 0.944 WHIP during this span ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ixtXDzzzKo — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) July 8, 2022

Braves rookie Spencer Strider has been DEALING. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Mh9nZM96uC — theScore (@theScore) July 8, 2022

Atlanta first-year starter Spencer Strider’s last three outings:

18 innings

8 hits

1 run

3 walks

30 strikeouts.

Unreal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 8, 2022

I think it's time we start talking about All-Star Spencer Strider. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) July 8, 2022

Spencer Strider is legitimately one of the best pitchers in baseball and I have no problem saying that — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) July 7, 2022

Just over two years ago on March 1, 2020, @SpencerSTRIDer pitched 4.0 effective innings to lead #Clemson to the series win over South Carolina. Just over two years later, he is dominating @MLB hitters with the @Braves. 👀 🔥#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/LcJhk463PX — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) July 8, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.