What They Are Saying: The buzz after 5-star Peter Woods commits to Clemson

Clemson landed a huge commitment Friday night when Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers during a commitment ceremony at his high school.
Twitter blew up with reactions to Woods’ commitment following his big announcement.
Check out what they are saying about the new five-star addition to Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class:
#Clemson’s new 5-star commit @35Pwoo pic.twitter.com/XH4Iij0zJo
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) July 8, 2022
Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) presenting his Uncle Wayne with a limited edition jacket for his birthday. pic.twitter.com/uAgjFxkjpR
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) July 9, 2022
Christopher Vizzina and Peter Woods. Clemson went into Alabama and got two five-star prospects in the class of 2023z pic.twitter.com/5OsncPQluW
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) July 8, 2022
🖐⭐️ pic.twitter.com/uAXHSKq1Fy
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 8, 2022
The secret is out. Peter Woods is a CLEMSON TIGER. 🐅
— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) July 9, 2022
Clemson Fans I told y’all this class was gonna be DIFFERENT!! Telling you were winning the National Championship #gotigers🐅🐅
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) July 8, 2022
Recruiting is never a one man show at Clemson. I can’t do it without Coach Swinney , our elite staff, and the best loving fans in the world! Go Tigers!
— Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) July 9, 2022
In Coach Eason we trust!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PLeOIJoqb1
— Branden🧙 (@BrandenStrozier) July 9, 2022
@35Pwoo LETSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! 🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅
— Dee Crayton🦈 (@Run_DMC8) July 8, 2022
GOOO TIGERSSSSS🐅🐅🐅🐅 LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/sAf0m28obl
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) July 8, 2022
Pov: Bama Fans right now…#GOTIGERS🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/ASdcgVMdDc
— AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) July 9, 2022
— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) July 8, 2022
Clemson Hot boi🔥🔥🔥
— Avieon (@nationwide_av) July 9, 2022
UH OHHH🐅🐅🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/6i5HQ4mDkv
— Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) July 9, 2022
Real DLU! pic.twitter.com/wn2a93jrLS
— David Ojiegbe🥀 (@bigbossdae) July 9, 2022
🐅🐅🐅
— Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) July 8, 2022
easeeeeee🐅🐅🐅🐅@35Pwoo
— jamal anderson (@1jamalanderson) July 8, 2022
IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!!!! @CoachEason1 LET’S GOOOOO!!!!! #ALLIN #We2Deep23 pic.twitter.com/6AbMfUAwnA
— Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) July 8, 2022
A great day to be a Clemson Tiger! #WE2DEEP23 #SweetHome
— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) July 9, 2022
#WE2DEEP23 pic.twitter.com/by8o8ktLuu
— Tyler Clements (@Clements_TJC) July 8, 2022
😏🐅 #WE2DEEP23 pic.twitter.com/baKDnm81R7
— Jet Tilyou (@JetTils) July 9, 2022
DEATH VALLEY RECORDS INC. 🐅
🚨THE STATE OF ALABAMA HAD OFFICIALLY DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY🚨#WE2DEEP23🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/tWGLR0wYUV
— James Haynes🏁 (@52RockJr) July 8, 2022
#DLU #We2Deep23 😏 pic.twitter.com/JjrEv4JXMK
— Zach Fulmer (@CoachZachFulmer) July 8, 2022
DABO The Don Dada!!!! 🐅 If this how cycling out looks #KeepCycling 🚴
— Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) July 9, 2022
Amen My Brother!!!! https://t.co/ilTWU8y61g
— Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) July 8, 2022
👀🐅🔥
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 8, 2022
ay @35Pwoo that commitment vid was fiyah no cap! let’s run it up g!🤞🏾💜
— Groovy🧘🏾♂️ (@_TreWilliams) July 8, 2022
😊😮💨
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) July 9, 2022
— Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) July 9, 2022
It’s another great day to be a Clemson Tiger 🧡💜
— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) July 8, 2022
