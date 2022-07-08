What They Are Saying: The buzz after 5-star Peter Woods commits to Clemson

Clemson landed a huge commitment Friday night when Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers during a commitment ceremony at his high school.

Twitter blew up with reactions to Woods’ commitment following his big announcement.

Check out what they are saying about the new five-star addition to Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class:

Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) presenting his Uncle Wayne with a limited edition jacket for his birthday. pic.twitter.com/uAgjFxkjpR — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) July 9, 2022

Christopher Vizzina and Peter Woods. Clemson went into Alabama and got two five-star prospects in the class of 2023z pic.twitter.com/5OsncPQluW — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) July 8, 2022

The secret is out. Peter Woods is a CLEMSON TIGER. 🐅 — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) July 9, 2022

Clemson Fans I told y’all this class was gonna be DIFFERENT!! Telling you were winning the National Championship #gotigers🐅🐅 — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) July 8, 2022

Recruiting is never a one man show at Clemson. I can’t do it without Coach Swinney , our elite staff, and the best loving fans in the world! Go Tigers! — Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) July 9, 2022

GOOO TIGERSSSSS🐅🐅🐅🐅 LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/sAf0m28obl — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) July 8, 2022

Clemson Hot boi🔥🔥🔥 — Avieon (@nationwide_av) July 9, 2022

🐅🐅🐅 — Victor Burley (@VictorBurley2) July 8, 2022

A great day to be a Clemson Tiger! #WE2DEEP23 #SweetHome — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) July 9, 2022

DEATH VALLEY RECORDS INC. 🐅 🚨THE STATE OF ALABAMA HAD OFFICIALLY DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY🚨#WE2DEEP23🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/tWGLR0wYUV — James Haynes🏁 (@52RockJr) July 8, 2022

DABO The Don Dada!!!! 🐅 If this how cycling out looks #KeepCycling 🚴 — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) July 9, 2022

Amen My Brother!!!! https://t.co/ilTWU8y61g — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) July 8, 2022

👀🐅🔥 — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 8, 2022

ay @35Pwoo that commitment vid was fiyah no cap! let’s run it up g!🤞🏾💜 — Groovy🧘🏾‍♂️ (@_TreWilliams) July 8, 2022

😊😮‍💨 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) July 9, 2022

It’s another great day to be a Clemson Tiger 🧡💜 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) July 8, 2022

