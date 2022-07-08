What They Are Saying: The buzz after 5-star Peter Woods commits to Clemson

Clemson landed a huge commitment Friday night when Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers during a commitment ceremony at his high school.

Twitter blew up with reactions to Woods’ commitment following his big announcement.

Check out what they are saying about the new five-star addition to Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class:

