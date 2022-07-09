Clemson in top group for recently offered Tennessee DB

A highly regarded defensive back from the Volunteer State dropped his top schools via social media Saturday.

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 2024 four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley announced a top 10 featuring Clemson along with Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Tennnessee, Notre Dame and LSU.

Beasley (6-2, 180) is ranked as high as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Tennessee, No. 16 cornerback nationally and No. 149 overall prospect for the 2024 class by ESPN.

Beasley was one of the headlining prospects that participated in the fifth and final day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 12, when he earned an offer from Clemson.

