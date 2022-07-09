Is Swinney still on top in this national outlet's ACC coach rankings?

This offseason, CBS Sports has been taking a look at how coaches in the power conferences stack up against each other entering the 2022 season.

On Friday, CBS Sports published its ACC coach rankings for 2022, and no surprise, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney remains on top in the rankings after also being No. 1 in the same national outlet’s ACC rankings last year.

Swinney, though, slipped to No. 3 behind Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart in CBS Sports’ ranking of the top 25 Power Five college football coaches entering the 2022 season, which was released earlier this offseason after a panel of CBS Sports college football experts cast their ballots.

Here’s what the CBS Sports ACC coach rankings article, penned by Chip Patterson, had to say about Swinney:

He may be the only active coach not named Nick Saban to have multiple national championships, but the “down year” of 10-3 did result in Swinney giving up the No. 2 spot in our full Power Five rankings,” As far as the ACC goes, there’s no argument for No. 1, so Swinney maintains his spot at the top of these breakout rankings while a reshuffled staff looks to reclaim the Tigers’ spot at the top of the ACC standings.

Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson is ranked No. 2 behind Swinney, with new Miami coach Mario Cristobal coming in at No. 3.

North Carolina’s Mack Brown, NC State’s Dave Doeren, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi, Boston College’s Jeff Hafley, Louisville’s Scott Satterfield, Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Syracuse’s Dino Babers round out the top 10, in that order.

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins checks in at No. 11 in CBS Sports’ ACC coach rankings, followed by former Clemson offensive coordinator and new Virginia head coach Tony Elliott at No. 12.

The bottom two in the rankings are new Duke coach Mike Elko at No. 13 and new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry at No. 14.

