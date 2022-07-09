Watch: Wilkins putting in work, shows off agility

Coming off a strong NFL campaign in 2021, Christian Wilkins is putting in work as he prepares for the 2022 season.

The former Clemson star and current Miami Dolphins defensive lineman is hard at work honing his craft as he tries to continue to improve after breaking out last season, when he posted 89 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits – all career highs for Wilkins.

The 13th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Wilkins can really move at his 6-foot-4, 310-pound size and displayed his agility and quickness in the following video that was tweeted out by Coach Brandon Jordan, a pass-rush specialist whom some NFL athletes train with.

Check out the video of Wilkins getting after it below:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

