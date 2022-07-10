Clemson flips another former Michigan commitment

Another former Michigan commitment is heading to Clemson.

Homewood-Flossmoor (Glenwood, IL.) 2023 prospect Dillion Head (outfielder/left-handed pitcher) announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday night via social media.

Head is now the fourth former Michigan commit to flip to Clemson, joining Winnacunnet High School (Hampton, New Hampshire) 2022 righthanded pitcher Joe Allen, Rockville Centre (N.Y.) Chaminade High School 2022 shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, and St. Mary’s Prep (Orchard Lake, Michigan) 2022 third baseman/middle infielder/outfielder Jack Crighton.

Head decomitted from Michigan on June 23.

