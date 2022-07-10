Clemson flips another former Michigan commitment

Another former Michigan commitment is heading to Clemson.

Homewood-Flossmoor (Glenwood, IL.) 2023 prospect Dillion Head (outfielder/left-handed pitcher) announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday night via social media.

I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my baseball and academic career at the University of Clemson🐅. #GoTigers🐾 pic.twitter.com/u7zPlRos1r — Dillon Head (@DillonHead4) July 11, 2022

Head is now the fourth former Michigan commit to flip to Clemson, joining Winnacunnet High School (Hampton, New Hampshire) 2022 righthanded pitcher Joe Allen, Rockville Centre (N.Y.) Chaminade High School 2022 shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, and St. Mary’s Prep (Orchard Lake, Michigan) 2022 third baseman/middle infielder/outfielder Jack Crighton.

Head decomitted from Michigan on June 23.

Dillon Head (‘23, Ill.) shoots this ball to left to lead off the game. Quick, athletic player with smooth left handed cut. #Clemson commit. @PG_Illinois #WWBA pic.twitter.com/C8Nmyu0sd0 — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 10, 2022

Dillon Head (‘23, Ill.)- with a triple here into deep CF. Couple of barrels tonight and the explosive speed around the bags from The No. 1 ranked OF in Illinois class. #WWBA @PG_Illinois @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/4tMe9FuNYK — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 8, 2022