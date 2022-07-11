College football expert makes prediction for CFB Playoff field

A noted college football pundit recently went on record with his prediction for the four teams that will appear in the College Football Playoff this season.

Phil Steele, well known for his preseason magazine and college football expertise, said during an appearance on The Morning Show With John And Hugh on 92.9 FM The Game that he sees Clemson being among the teams in the four-team CFP field.

“I’ve got Ohio State making the Playoff, Alabama making the Playoff, Georgia making the Playoff and Clemson making the Playoff,” Steele said, via Saturday Down South. “I think if you look at their rosters overall due to what we just talked about — to your point originally there, John — was the recruiting classes that they brought in over the last five years have really got them the most talented teams.”

Last season, Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC) saw its streak of six straight ACC titles and six consecutive CFP appearances come to an end but still extended its streak of seasons with at least 10 wins to a school-record 11.

Ohio State finished the 2021 season with an 11-2 record, including an 8-1 mark in Big Ten play, and concluded its campaign by beating Utah, 48-45, in the Rose Bowl.

Alabama (13-2, 8-2 SEC) and Georgia (14-1, 9-1), of course, squared off in the national championship game last season with the Bulldogs coming out on top over the Crimson Tide by a score of 33-18 to claim the national title.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images