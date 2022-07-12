Know The Foe: Notre Dame begins Freeman era with its share of experience

This summer, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at Clemson’s opponents heading into the 2022 season. The series will be rolled out in the order in which each opponent appears on the Tigers’ schedule.

After previewing Georgia Tech, Furman, Louisiana Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Boston College, Florida State and Syracuse, Notre Dame is up next.

Clemson will have to wait until November for its marquee non-conference tilt.

That’s when the Tigers will travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame (Nov. 5) for the second time in three seasons. The Fighting Irish are starting over at the top with Brian Kelly taking the head coaching job at LSU, but there are still some significant pieces on the field for a Notre Dame program that’s put together five consecutive 10-win seasons and been to two of the last four College Football Playoffs.

Offense

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ plan of attack may change to some extent as Notre Dame makes the switch from a true pocket passer to a more dual threat at quarterback. Out is Jack Coan, who exhausted his eligibility last season after transferring from Wisconsin, and in (most likely) is Tyler Buchner, who appeared in 10 games as a freshman last season. The Fighting Irish hope what’s being lost in experience will be replaced by more athleticism at the position as Buchner averaged more than 7 yards on 46 carries in his limited playing time a season ago. He threw just 35 passes but was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school, so expectations are high for Buchner.

Leading receiver Kevin Austin is no longer around, but Buchner (and projected backup Drew Pyne) will have perhaps the nation’s top security blanket in All-American tight end Michael Mayer, who led Notre Dame in receptions (71) and receiving touchdowns (7) last season. Braden Lenzy (32 catches) and Avery Davis (four touchdown receptions) are back at receiver, but the biggest question for the offense is whether or not it can produce a running game consistent enough to help out its young signal caller. Notre Dame wasn’t great on the ground last season (143 rushing yards per game) and leading rusher Kyren Williams is gone, but the Fighting Irish have the majority of their offensive line back, including veteran center Jarrett Patterson.

Defense

It’s hard to envision Notre Dame not being stout on this side of the ball given head coach Marcus Freeman’s defensive background and coordinator Al Golden’s experience at the NFL and collegiate levels. Having some experienced pieces back should help, too. The Fighting Irish return six of their top seven tacklers headlined by linebacker JD Bertrand, who had 101 stops last season.

The second level has the potential to be the strongest part of the defense with Bo Bauer and hybrid Jack Kiser also back in the fold, but the defensive front and the secondary shouldn’t be too shabby either. The biggest loss on the back end was do-it-all safety Kyle Hamilton, a first-round draft pick. But Notre Dame brought in transfer Brandon Joseph, an All-American at Northwestern, to fill that void, and DJ Brown (three interceptions) is also back at the position. Cam Hart and Clarence Lewis is a formidable starting corner tandem while Isaiah Foskey (12.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks) is back as one of the nation’s top pass rushers.

Special teams

Notre Dame has some shoring up to do in this department with its kicker (Jonathan Doerer), punter (Jay Bramblett) and primary punt returner (Williams) all moving on. But Chris Tyree (26.7 yards per return) is a dangerous kickoff returner who found the end zone in that role last season.

Fighting Irish at a glance

Head coach: Marcus Freeman (first season)

2021 results: 11-1 (lost to Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl)

Last meeting: Lost to Clemson, 34-10, in 2020 ACC Championship Game

Key departures: QB Jack Coan, RB Kyren Williams, WR Kevin Austin, LB Drew White, DB Kyle Hamilton, DB Isaiah Pryor

Key returners: QB Tyler Buchner, RB Chris Tyree, WR Avery Davis, TE Michael Mayer, LB JD Bertrand, DL Isaiah Foskey, DL Jayson Ademilola, DB Cam Hart, DB Clarence Lewis, DB DJ Brown

Key additions: DB Brandon Joseph, LB Jaylen Sneed, P Jon Sott, K Blake Grupe

Photo credit: Matt Cashore/USA Today Sports

