Know The Foe: Syracuse entering pivotal season under Babers

This summer, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at Clemson’s opponents heading into the 2022 season. The series will be rolled out in the order in which each opponent appears on the Tigers’ schedule.

After previewing Georgia Tech, Furman, Louisiana Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Boston College and Florida State, Syracuse is up next.

Since its brief breakthrough four years ago, Syracuse hasn’t come close to repeating that success.

The Orange won 10 games in 2018, but that’s the outlier to this point in the Dino Babers era. Since then, Syracuse has just 11 wins to its name as part of three consecutive losing seasons. The Orange have gone seven of the last eight seasons losing more games than they’ve won, making the 2022 season, which includes a trip to Clemson on Oct. 22, a pivotal one for Babers and his future at the helm of Syracuse’s program.

Offense

The running game was one of the ACC’s best last season. The passing game? Not so much. Garrett Shrader came over from Mississippi State to take the reins of Syracuse’s offense, but the fleet-footed quarterback was far more dangerous as a runner than a thrower. His 65.1 rushing yards per game ranked ninth in the ACC, but he completed a league-worst 52.8% of his passes. Shrader is back, and so is his top receiver, Courtney Jackson, who caught just 37 passes last fall.

The ingredients are there to still have one of the league’s top rushing attacks. Sean Tucker returns as one of the top running back prospects for next year’s NFL Draft after leading the ACC with more than 1,550 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns a season ago. The Orange also have all but one starting offensive linemen returning. But the biggest question is can Shrader and his group of largely unproven receivers, under new guidance from first-year coordinator Robert Anae, consistently help the running game and keep defenses from simply stacking the box? If not, other quarterbacks on the roster could get a hard look, including Michigan transfer Dan Villari.

Defense

With gobs of experience and production back, Syracuse’s defense has the makings of a unit that should be able to keep the Orange in most games they play. Syracuse returns its top four tacklers and its entire back eight intact. The strength of the group may be the second level headlined by Mikel Jones, who racked up 110 tackles and 13 tackles for loss at his middle linebacker spot last season. Fellow ‘backers Stefon Thompson and Marlowe Max combined for nearly 140 tackles.

The Orange might also have the ACC’s best pair of cover corners heading into the new season. Duce Chestnut (team-high three interceptions, eight pass breakups) and Garrett Williams (52 tackles, 10 pass breakups), a pair of freshmen All-Americans, look like next-level talents, and Justin Barron (42 tackles, three pass breakups) is another promising rising sophomore at safety. Up front, Syracuse will have to replace the production of edge defender Cody Roscoe (8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss last season), but a defense that ranked in the top 20 nationally a season ago has enough key cogs back that it should once again be the Orange’s strength this fall.

Special teams

Syracuse got a major boost when Andre Szmyt decided to come back for another season. Already the school recordholder for career points for a kicker and field-goal percentage, Szmyt’s return gives the Orange one of the country’s top placekicker. Punter James Williams is also back, and Jackson (18.3 yards per punt return) is a dangerous weapon in the return game.

Orange at a glance

Head coach: Dino Babers (seventh season)

2021 results: 5-7, 2-6 ACC (t-6th in Atlantic Division)

Last meeting: Lost to Clemson, 17-14, in 2021

Key departures: DL Cody Roscoe, LB Geoff Cantin-Arku

Key returners: QB Garrett Shrader, RB Sean Tucker, WR Courtney Jackson, WR Damien Alford, DL Caleb Okechukwu, LB Mikel Jones, LB Stefon Thompson, LB Marlowe Wax, DB Deuce Chestnut, DB Garrett Williams, K Andre Szmyt

Key additions: QB Dan Villari, WR D’Marcus Adams, DB Alijah Clark

