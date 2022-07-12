Lawrence gives back

Trevor Lawrence took time this week to give back to the community. Lawrence surprised some youth at the TRUE Youth organization and even got on the field to play a little ball.
Lawrence’s visit created some great memories for those in attendance.
Trevor Lawrence surprised youth football players and partnered w/ Gatorade to pay for two years worth of their participation fees and some new equipment.
This is what it's all about 🙌
ICYMI: @Jaguars QB @Trevorlawrencee and @Gatorade surprised a local organization with big donation and made a lifetime of memories for surprised players and coaches. The VP of TRUE Youth said more than the donation was 16's gift of time and engagement.
