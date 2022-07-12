Lawrence gives back

Football

July 12, 2022 5:23 pm

Trevor Lawrence took time this week to give back to the community.  Lawrence surprised some youth at the TRUE Youth organization and even got on the field to play a little ball.

Lawrence’s visit created some great memories for those in attendance.

