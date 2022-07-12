Lawrence gives back

Trevor Lawrence took time this week to give back to the community. Lawrence surprised some youth at the TRUE Youth organization and even got on the field to play a little ball.

Lawrence’s visit created some great memories for those in attendance.

Trevor Lawrence surprised youth football players and partnered w/ Gatorade to pay for two years worth of their participation fees and some new equipment. This is what it's all about 🙌 🎥: @JustonLewis_ pic.twitter.com/KkAKnfYmlp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 12, 2022