Know The Foe: Cunningham, Louisville look to make jump in ACC

This summer, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at Clemson’s opponents heading into the 2022 season. The series will be rolled out in the order in which each opponent appears on the Tigers’ schedule.

After previewing Georgia Tech, Furman, Louisiana Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse and Notre Dame, Louisville is up next.

When Louisville makes the trip to Clemson on Nov. 12, the Cardinals will bring the same dangerous weapon with them.

Malik Cunningham, back for a sixth season, is entering his fourth season as Louisville’s quarterback, one with a skill set unlike most at the position. Clemson has seen that up close the last handful of years, which included a 134-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance in last year’s meeting. With its top weapon back in the fold and some veteran pieces around him, Louisville will look to make a jump in the ACC after finishing in the bottom half of the Atlantic Division last season.

Offense

Like most offenses, things start and end with the quarterback for Louisville. But Cunningham’s dynamic dual-threat ability makes that even more true for the Cardinals. With a game similar to that of former Louisville great Lamar Jackson at the position, the speedy Cunningham is a nightmare for defenses to try to contain. He was the ACC’s fifth-leading rusher (1,031 yards) and ranked fourth nationally with 20 rushing touchdowns in addition to throwing for 2,941 yards last season. He also completed more than 62% of his passes, though he’ll need some new primary targets to emerge through the air with Jordan Watkins (Ole Miss) and Tyler Harrell (Alabama) transferring out.

While Cunningham is the primary option for Louisville on the ground, the Cardinals have some backs that can take some of the pressure off. Jalen Mitchell (722 rushing yards) is back for his sophomore season while Tiyon Evans, a Tennessee transfer, adds quality competition and depth to the backfield. Four starters are returning along an offensive line that paved the way for nearly 210 rushing yards on average last season, and one of the ACC’s top tight ends, Marshon Ford, is a nice safety valve to have if you’re Cunningham. But the Cardinals will need more consistency from the passing game to take things to another level offensively.

Defense

Louisville has some key cogs back to go with some experienced additions on this side of the ball. The Cardinals’ top two tacklers are gone, but linebacker Yasir Abdullah (17.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks last season) is one of the ACC’s top pass rushers. Sophomore Ashton Gillotte is back at defensive end after showing promise with four sacks and eight tackles for loss last season, and cornerback Kei’Trel Clark (three interceptions, nine pass breakups) is one of the conference’s best. A handful of transfers, including former Ole Miss linebacker Momo Sanogo, will also be expected to help right away.

The biggest area in which the Cardinals’ defense needs to improve is against the pass. Teams threw for more than 245 yards a game against Louisville last season, something the Cardinals tried to address by bringing in multiple defensive back transfers. Louisville also attempted to fortify the middle of its defensive line by adding Arizona State transfer Jermayne Lole, a 6-foot-3, 324-pounder who missed all of last season with an injury. The Cardinals weren’t terrible against the run last season (157.7 rush yards allowed per game), but Lole will be counted on to help Louisville shore that up, too.

Special teams

Louisville has its top two specialists back in kicker James Turner and punter Mark Vassett. Turner connected on 9 of 12 field goals last season while Vassett averaged nearly 42 yards per punt. Primary kickoff returner Hassan Hall is gone, but Jawhar Jordan, who returned one for a touchdown last season, is more than capable of taking over the role full-time.

Cardinals at a glance

Head coach: Scott Satterfield (fourth season)

2021 results: 6-7, 4-4 ACC (t-4th in Atlantic Division)

Last meeting: Lost to Clemson, 30-24, in 2021

Key departures: WR Jordan Watkins, WR Tyler Harrell, LB C.J. Avery, LB Jack Fagot, DB Qwynnterrio Cole

Key returners: QB Malik Cunningham, RB Jalen Mitchell, TE Marshon Ford, WR Braden Smith, LB Yasir Abdullah, LB Dorian Jones, DB Kenderick Duncan, DB Kei’Trel Clark

Key additions: RB Tiyon Evans, DL Jermayne Lole, LB Mohamed Sanogo, DB Jarvis Brownlee

