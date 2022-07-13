Rising Peach State DB talks 'amazing' Clemson camp experience

A fast-rising Peach State defensive back and a name worth keeping an eye on this season and beyond was on Clemson’s campus last month

North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.) 2024 defensive back Cayden Trotter participated in the second day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 2.

“It was really good,” Trotter told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview last month. “The structure of the camp and the school was amazing. The coaching staff was all family-oriented. They really coached the kids all well. I did really good in my drills before the 1-on-1s. I had my wins and I had my losses.”

Trotter said that camping at Clemson just helped him improve his game — adding a little more from not only the coaches but the Clemson players that were helping out with Swinney Camp.

What type of feedback did Trotter receive from Clemson’s coaching staff?

“Coach (Mickey) Conn was the one who was coaching me,” Trotter said. “He took my name and my school and wrote it down at the end of camp.”

He worked out at both safety and cornerback, so he had a chance to display his talent in front of the likes of Conn, Mike Reed and DeAndre McDaniel.

If Clemson were to jump into Trotter’s recruitment going forward, what would a potential scholarship offer from the Tigers mean to Peach State defensive back and his recruitment?

“Everything,” Trotter said. “It would mean everything to me because I’ve been going to the school, I went to the game in 2018, I just love Clemson.”

In addition to Clemson, Trotter attended the invite-only University of North Carolina camp. He had a chance to go up against some of the top talents in the area and certainly held his own. It was another notch in the belt for Trotter, who almost certainly improved his stock with some impressive showings this summer.

Trotter is starting to receive more attention from programs around the country but indicated that Sept. 1, will be big for him and his recruitment going forward. With Trotter still being a rising junior, college coaches can’t directly communicate with him, so he’s focused on improving his game and getting better at his craft

He mentioned schools like Pitt and Toledo as schools that have been showing interest up until this point.

Trotter feels like his junior season will be his breakout year, so it’ll be only a matter of time before his recruitment starts taking off.

Getting a better feel for Trotter and his game, he’s a self-described “true defensive back,” who can not only go down in the box but also play free safety, strong safety and the cornerback positions as well.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Cayden Trotter

