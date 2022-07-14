Clemson adds major addition to 2023 class

Clemson has landed its first class of 2023 commitment.

Lake Forest’s (IL.) three-star Asa Thomas announced his verbal pledge to Brad Brownell’s program via social media on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard/forward from the class of 2023 committed to Clemson over programs like DePaul, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

“They explained to me how I would fit and they extended the offer during that zoom,” Thomas told The Clemson Insider after receiving an offer from the Tigers on June 21. “I was really excited. My family and I really appreciate their belief in me.”

Clemson assistant head coach Billy Donlon spearheaded Thomas’ recruitment and landed his first recruit as a member of Brownell’s staff.

“Coach Donlon is from my area, so we had an instant connection and that has carried over with Coach Brownell and the rest of the staff, ” Thomas said. “The program is built on a great foundation. They have been right there year after year in one of the best conferences in the country.”

After Clemson extended an offer to Thomas last month, we asked the Illinois native where the Tigers currently stood in his recruitment. He told us at that time that Clemson was “up there” and that he would let things play out, with a decision likely coming soon.

A decision came to head nearly three weeks later.

Thomas is a self-described versatile threat on the offensive end. He’s the type of player that can be used in different spots, whether you need him to knock down a three or play his back to the basket — he can see the court pretty well.

247Sports considers Thomas to be a top-200 national recruit.

As Clemson looks to further add to its 2023 recruiting class, the staff remains committed to finding the best players that fit Brownell’s system whether it be high school prospects or portal prospects.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Asa Thomas.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.