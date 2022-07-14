Under-the-radar Peach State WR 'really excited' to hold interest from a school like Clemson

Brady Kluse was among the standout receiver prospects that had a chance to showcase his talents at last month’s Dabo Swinney Camp.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound rising junior out of Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison High School certainly made enough of an impression to place himself on Tyler Grisham and Brandon Streeter’s radar going forward.

“The camp went great,” Kluse told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Monday. “I really enjoyed Clemson and the atmosphere walking into the facility, seeing all the coaches and being able to work with Coach Grisham and learn new things that I’ll be able to put towards my game in the fall. And also being able to talk and connect with their current players with them also teaching me techniques and things that I can work on.”

Kluse thought that Clemson’s wide receivers coach was “awesome.” Not only did he talk up the way that Grisham approaches things but the fact that he was going full speed with prospects at this particular session of Swinney Camp while sweating as much as Kluse was.

That certainly caught Kluse’s attention.

“You can tell he loves what he does and he really cares when it comes to his jobs,” Kluse said. “I really liked being coached by him and learning all the techniques that he showed me. I’m looking forward to using them on Friday nights.”

According to Kluse, both Grisham and Streeter told him that they really liked what they saw, they really liked his speed and that he has a lot more growing to do. Kluse moved up Clemson’s offensive recruiting board and will be a player that the Tigers keep an eye on going forward.

“I’m really excited that a school like Clemson is interested in me,” he said. “It really motivates me to just put my head down and keep working hard.”

With that said, what would a potential scholarship offer from the Tigers mean for Kluse and his recruitment?

“It would be amazing,” Kluse said. “I’ve definitely always dreamed of playing at a school like Clemson. The family atmosphere and the feeling at Clemson, it would be an awesome opportunity to get the chance to play and to compete.”

Kluse indicated that everything with his recruitment process has been “going good” up until this point.

In addition to Clemson, he’s already made stops at North Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and UNC Charlotte. UNCC is the only school listed that has offered Kluse a scholarship, so he made sure to pay the 49ers an unofficial visit.

He keeps coming back to the Clemson visit, though.

“What stood out for me compared to a lot of schools that I was able to compare it to was definitely the atmosphere and how it was almost a big family feeling,” Kluse said of Clemson.”It was more than just football. There were a lot of ways that Coach Swinney could really help me with football and life on and off the field — like how to be a good man and a great football player at the same time.”

Kluse said that Grisham talked to him about getting up to Memorial Stadium for a game day visit sometime this upcoming The rising junior wideout out of the Peach State will likely make his return visit to Clemson this fall.

– Photo for this article courtesy of Brady Kluse.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.