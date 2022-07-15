Elite Georgia OL has high praise for Austin, says offer from Clemson would be 'life-changing'

An elite offensive prospect from the Peach State, who has seen his recruitment take off this spring and summer while picking up multiple major scholarship offers, participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High School’s Cortez Smith — a 6-foot-4, 275-pound rising sophomore in the class of 2025 – camped at Clemson on June 2.

“It was good,” Smith told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview last month regarding his Swinney Camp experience. “I enjoyed the campus, It was very unique. And, it’s all not too far from home.”

This was Smith’s second time being on Clemson’s campus within the span of a couple of months. The camp itself wasn’t particularly easy and mainly focused on repetition, consistency and getting better.

Smith had the chance to learn from Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin, who he spoke glowingly of when asked what type of feedback he received.

“I liked how he helped me out on my sets and my pass blocking,” Smith said. “He’s a good o-line coach. He’s all about aggressiveness.”

The last time we spoke with Smith, he mentioned how Austin talked about getting to know each other since it’s relatively early in his recruiting process and Clemson doesn’t generally move on prospects until they’re rising juniors.

Smith said that he definitely felt more comfortable around Austin this time around because they had a chance to be around each other once before and it felt like they already knew each other.

If Austin were to present Smith with a scholarship offer around this time next summer, what would it mean for him and his recruitment?

“That would be amazing,” he said. “That would be a life-changer right there.”

Smith, who played all along the offensive line as a freshman at Parkview, told us that he worked out at the center position and both guard spots during his time at Clemson.

In addition to Clemson, Smith camped at both the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia. The elite Peach State offensive lineman was able to take away some learning lessons that he can certainly implement in his game this upcoming season.

