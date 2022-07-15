Florida signal caller recaps 'absolutely amazing' Clemson visit

While this Sunshine State quarterback wasn’t among the signal callers to participate in last month’s Dabo Swinney Camp, Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) 2024 QB Anthony Barbar got to visit Clemson’s campus in late June and took a tour around the program’s football facility.

“My Clemson visit was absolutely amazing,” Barbar told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview earlier this month. “The senior director of recruiting, Jordan Sorrells, showed us all around…I mean the Clemson facilities are just amazing, like top-tier. Nothing really beats it, so it was absolutely amazing.”

Barbar’s family knows Sorrells, so when they went for a campus visit to Clemson, he reached out and allowed them to tour the football facility.

“What stood out the most had to be just the culture,” Barbar said. “Coach Sorrells kept going back to Coach Swinney like he told this one story, where he knew all of his players’ names and all about their families. That just means a lot, because having a coach that cares makes the game fun. That was a big part. Just going around the facility makes you in awe of what could be.”

Barbar had a chance to experience that when he got to put on a Clemson jersey.

“Trying on the jersey was amazing,” Barbar said. “It really made me feel like I could be a part of that one day. Coach Sorrells also talked about Coach Swinney and the culture he builds around Clemson. Even trying on that jersey and getting to feel a little part of it is amazing.”

According to Barbar, Sorrells told him that he would keep in contact with him going forward. Whether that materializes in the Tigers showing interest in him remains to be seen, but after seeing everything the program had to offer, it’ll only motivate Barbar going forward.

In addition to visiting Clemson this summer, Barbar took an unofficial visit to FAU and camped at schools like Yale and Furman.

“I feel like this season is going to be huge,” Barbar said when asked about his current recruitment. “I started last season, so that was kind of like my work up to get a name for myself, and now this season, it’s time to prove. I’m really excited. I feel like this season could be big.”

Barbar likes to take leadership. As a sophomore last season, he was the captain of his varsity team. He’s also a self-described pocket passer, who prides himself on his accuracy.

