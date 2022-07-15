Watkins blessed to be with Packers

Former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins says he is “blessed” to be playing for the Green Bay Packers and with Aaron Rodgers this season.

NBC 2 caught up with Watkins at his camp where he talked about the upcoming season which he hopes ends in another chance for a Super Bowl title.

Due to a slew of different injuries, Watkins hasn’t played in more than 14 games in any of his NFL seasons with the Bills (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20) and Ravens (2021), and he has only one 1,000-yard receiving season, which came with the Bills in 2015 (1,047).

Still, Watkins has had a productive NFL career overall, totaling 348 receptions for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdowns in 99 games (91 starts), and he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV championship team in 2019.