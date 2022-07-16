Former Clemson athletes working to enhance fan experience with NIL venture

The name, image and likeness era has arrived in college athletics with the student-athletes in mind. As part of a new endeavor to help put money in the pockets of Clemson’s athletes, a pair of former Tiger football players are aiming to take the fan experience to another level.

Ben Boulware and Darien Rencher are spearheading the Palmetto Cat Crew, an NIL community exclusive to Clemson. A part of The Players’ Lounge NFT umbrella, the Palmetto Cat Crew is contracting with 12 current Clemson football players to give fans unprecedented access to the athletes.

“We’re basically selling all-access passes to members of the Clemson football team to enhance the Clemson football experience,” said Rencher, who spent six years as a running back for the Tigers before wrapping up his collegiate career last season.

For $200, fans will get exclusive interactions with the players, which include defensive linemen KJ Henry, Xavier Thomas and Tyler Davis, linebacker Trenton Simpson, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and safety Andrew Mukuba. Memberships will include private chats as well as in-person events, the nature of which are still in the planning stages.

Rencher said the group is looking at having at least one event during Clemson’s bye week in late October. A golf outing and exclusive video-game sessions are possibilities. Other potential events include a gym class in which fans are instructed by players of their choice, meet-and-greet tailgates during at least one home football game this fall, Rencher said.

Rencher said the group is aiming to hold at least four in-person events this year. The objective, he said, is to give paying members their money’s worth.

“I want people to leave thinking, ‘I only paid $200 for this experience?’ I don’t want people to leave and be like, ‘I paid $200 for that experience, and I don’t feel like I got enough,’” Rencher said. “Me and Ben’s job is literally to make people’s experience well worth their while.”

Rencher said he and Boulware, an All-American linebacker on Clemson’s 2016 national championship team, hope to have a more concrete plan on the events by July 23. That’s when the Palmetto Cat Crew will hold a launch event at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Fans will be able to start purchasing memberships at that time. Rencher said 60% of the money made through the Palmetto Cat Crew will go to its partner athletes. The Players’ Lounge will get 30% while Rencher and Boulware will split 10%.

“I really feel like it’s a win-win for everybody involved,” Rencher said.

Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma are some of the other schools that are offering the same kind of NFT membership to their fans.

“We’re just trying to get as many eyeballs on the project as possible because we feel like once people understand what we’re doing, to enough people, it will be a no-brainer to be a part of it,” Rencher said.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.