Rising Tar Heel State edge rusher recaps last month's 'second to none' Clemson visit

While he was unable to participate in last month’s Dabo Swinney due to an injury, Christ School’s (Arden, N.C.) Josh Harrison made sure that he made it down to Clemson for a visit at the very least.

The class of 2024 outside linebacker/tight end took everything in as Clemson was one of the few programs he chose to visit this summer.

“I’d definitely say it was like second to none,” Harrison told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Saturday. “My dad told me before we went up there, ‘All the other schools you’ve been up to, Clemson is gonna blow them out of the water,’ and they definitely did. I owe a lot to Coach (Zach) Fulmer, Coach (Kavell) Conner and Coach (Nick) Eason, for just showing me a great time.”

Did anything stand out to Harrison in particular?

“Definitely the coaching style from Coach Eason I’d say was the main thing for me,” Harrison said, “because not only was he up there coaching the players, but also the other coaches that he had out there, like the smaller schools that were helping out with the camps, he was letting them kind of do their thing and show what they could do. And the facilities (stood out) for sure and just how everyone was working together. It was just a great atmosphere.

Harrison was unable to participate in that particular session of Swinney Camp because he underwent ACL surgery in December. While he was chomping at the bit to get back out there, he expects to be fully cleared before the start of his junior campaign this fall.

With that, Clemson will certainly be keeping an eye on Harrison and his development going forward. In fact, he enjoyed dinner with Eason that night at the football facility and they had the chance to chop it up and get to know each other a bit better.

While Harrison was invited to camp at schools like Tennessee, South Carolina and Michigan, to name a few, he only made it up to Clemson and North Carolina. That more so had to do with him being unable to participate. He didn’t want to have to sit around at multiple places, which is certainly understandable.

“But for Clemson, I had to make it up there,” he said. “It wasn’t a waste of a trip just to see football, I got to see Clemson as a whole. I feel like it definitely inspired me to work even harder because that would be a dream offer for sure.”

“I feel like that’s a major offer I’m working for right now,” he continued. “Everything I do this season will be grinding towards those top schools to offer.”

As far as his current recruitment is concerned, Harrison said that he’s been hearing a lot from schools like UNC, Duke, Northwestern, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Harrison feels like if he was able to show what he’s capable of this spring and on the camp circuit this summer, then he would’ve been able to rack up some offers. Unfortunately, Harrison has been rehabbing from ACL surgery for the past seven months. In fact, the Tar Heel State native played through a torn

“I would definitely say that I have a high motor, I’m always chasing the ball,” Harrison said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I’m a vocal leader on the field as well and I’m just athletic — being long, I can use my hands with everything and I’m all over the field at all times. I don’t take any plays off.”

Harrison is confident that this recruitment will take off this upcoming season. He’ll just need to continue to do his thing, as Clemson and other Power Five programs across the country recruit him to play a defensive end/outside linebacker position, in which he comes off the edge.

