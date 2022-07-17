Shipley puts Barstool reporter in his place

Coach Swinney and his All In Foundation hosted the annual ladies clinic on Saturday and it was a huge success once again.

A video of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney entering the event with his pink jacket on dancing had Twitter buzzing after the event. Some even took shots at Swinney about his moves.

Clemson running back Will Shipley took exception to a tweet from Brandon Walker, one of the Barstool sports hosts.

Instead of this, why don’t you praise him in his effort to raise $350,000 for breast cancer awareness? Crazy how you can take something so good and try to twist it into something bad🤔 https://t.co/QvJ9n8u8pm — Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) July 17, 2022

More than $350,000 were raised through the event, which was put on as part of Swinney’s Dabo’s All-In Team Foundation. According to a video posted to the foundation’s Twitter account, nearly half of that amount ($150,000) came from a donation from Jersey Mike’s Subs.