Shipley puts Barstool reporter in his place

By July 17, 2022 5:51 pm

Coach Swinney and his All In Foundation hosted the annual ladies clinic on Saturday and it was a huge success once again.

A video of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney entering the event with his pink jacket on dancing had Twitter buzzing after the event.  Some even took shots at Swinney about his moves.

Clemson running back Will Shipley took exception to a tweet from Brandon Walker, one of the Barstool sports hosts.

More than $350,000 were raised through the event, which was put on as part of Swinney’s Dabo’s All-In Team Foundation. According to a video posted to the foundation’s Twitter account, nearly half of that amount ($150,000) came from a donation from Jersey Mike’s Subs.

