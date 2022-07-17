Swinney's foundation raises more than $300,000 for good cause

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney hosted his annual Ladies’ Clinic on Saturday to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

By all accounts, it was a smashing success.

More than $300,000 were raised through the event, which was put on as part of Swinney’s Dabo’s All-In Team Foundation. According to a video posted to the foundation’s Twitter account, nearly half of that amount ($150,000) came from a donation from Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Hundreds of women attended the clinic inside Littlejohn Coliseum. According to the foundation’s website, the even’t objective is to “educate women on the importance of early breast cancer screening and to raise money for breast cancer research and technology all while learning some of the rules, strategy, training, etc. of college football.”

With some of his players and assistant coaches also in attendance, Swinney sported a pink sport coat and fedora at the event for a cause that hits close to home for him and his family. His wife, Kathleen, lost her older sister to breast cancer. This year’s event surpassed the $200,000 it raised last year, according to the foundation’s website.

