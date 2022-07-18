Release: Dear Old Clemson signs NIL deals with 29 student-athletes

Clemson, South Carolina — July 18, 2022 – After launching Dear Old Clemson on June 1, we are excited to announce that we have already done Name, Image and Likeness deals with 29 student-athletes. We expect that number to more than double over the next month. Tiger athletes from football, softball, baseball are already on board, and we have a pending contract for basketball.

Our first event is scheduled for July 24 at the Pavilion at the Madren Conference Center. Fans and Tiger Club members of certain levels are invited to come out that day for a meet-and-greet autograph session with the 2022 freshman football class. All 20 scholarship freshmen will be on hand to meet the best fans in the nation.

A second event is scheduled for Aug. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Madren Conference Center for next year’s softball team. This meet-and-greet autograph session will allow fans to see the returning players from the first-ever regional championship team and the new faces that will help the Tigers field one of the nation’s top teams next season.

Tickets for Dear Old Clemson events can be purchased at dearoldclemson.com/events or at the event if tickets are still available. Planning for similar events for baseball and basketball are underway.

About Dear Old Clemson

Dear Old Clemson LLC was established in April 2022. The collective compensates Clemson student-athletes for attending events, promoting businesses, signing collectibles, sales of collectibles and interacting with members in person and virtually. Dear Old Clemson is fully compliant. The only athletes compensated for use of their name, image and likeness are ones that are currently enrolled at Clemson University.

Clemson fans and businesses are encouraged to visit DearOldClemson.com for more information.