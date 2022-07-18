Second Clemson player taken in MLB Draft

Baseball

July 18, 2022 3:45 pm

A second Clemson player is off the board in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Pitcher Mack Anglin heard his name called in the seventh round Monday when the Kansas City Royals took the sophomore right-hander with 205th overall pick. Anglin joins second-round pick Max Wagner as Clemson’s draft selections so far.

Anglin was the Tigers’ most consistent starter this past season, posting a 4.11 earned run average in 14 starts. He struck out 74 batters in 72 ⅓ innings while yielding 56 hits and 48 walks. He has an 8-12 record and 4.44 ERA in 25 career starts for the Tigers.

Having just completed his third collegiate season, Anglin has now been drafted twice. He improved his draft stock this time around after being selected in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals last year.

Should Anglin sign this time, the slot value for the 205th pick is roughly $203,000, according to MLB.com. He also has two years of eligibility left should he decide to return to Clemson again.

