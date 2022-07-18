Shipley lands on watch list for prestigious award

Will Shipley is on the preseason watch list for one of college football’s most prestigious awards.
Clemson’s sophomore running back was one of 85 players to be named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Previous winners include Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, Vince Young and Tim Tebow.
A former five-star recruit, Shipley led Clemson in rushing yards (738) and rushing touchdowns (11) last season as a true freshman despite missing three games with an injury. He also caught 16 passes and averaged 27.1 yards per kickoff return.
Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.