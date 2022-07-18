Shipley lands on watch list for prestigious award

Will Shipley is on the preseason watch list for one of college football’s most prestigious awards.

Clemson’s sophomore running back was one of 85 players to be named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Previous winners include Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, Vince Young and Tim Tebow.

A former five-star recruit, Shipley led Clemson in rushing yards (738) and rushing touchdowns (11) last season as a true freshman despite missing three games with an injury. He also caught 16 passes and averaged 27.1 yards per kickoff return.