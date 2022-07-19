Eason discusses Bresee's health, challenge for interior defensive linemen

As Nick Eason sat down to begin his availability with the media Tuesday inside the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, the first question for Clemson’s first-year defensive tackles coach pointed at the health status of his position, particular star lineman Bryan Bresee.

Asked if Bresee and fellow defensive tackle Tre Williams are fully healthy with the start of fall camp just weeks away, Eason answered in the affirmative.

“We’re ready to rock and roll,” Eason said.

Eason’s comment applied to the position as a whole, but Bresee is the headliner coming off a major injury. Widely projected to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, Bresee missed all of spring after recovering from ACL surgery that limited his sophomore season to just four games.

Meanwhile, Williams dealt with numerous injuries a season ago, including both shoulders. Williams, one of the Tigers’ top backups at the position, still managed to play 11 games but also missed the spring after undergoing surgery.

Eason said he’s challenged not only Bresee and Williams but all of the Tigers’ defensive tackles to train their bodies like professionals. With veteran Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro among those also in the fold, Eason knows the position doesn’t lack for players who could have the opportunity to play at the next level sooner rather than later.

“Brian and Tre have done a really tremendous job of taking care of their bodies this offseason,” Eason said. “That’s going to be a constant thing they’re going to have to continue to work on throughout the year. They’re going to have to learn to be pros before they become pros, but right now, they’ve got to be the best Clemson Tigers they can be for themselves.

“We’ve got to do a good job being proactive with our bodies and stretching and doing all the things to prevent injuries, which we’ve had a lot of them at the defensive line positioin in the past. So I’ve challenged (all of our linemen) to do that, and they’ve stepped up to the challenge thus far. They’ve just got to be consistent throughout the season.”

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.