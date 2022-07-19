Grisham updates status of injured receivers

With the start of fall camp just weeks away, Tyler Grisham updated the status of a couple of his receivers working their way back from injury.

E.J. Williams and freshman Adam Randall each missed part of all of the spring with knee injuries. But Clemson’s receivers coach said both continue to make strides in their recovery.

Randall had surgery in April to repair a torn ACL that cut his spring short. Grisham said Randall, a prized receiver signee out of Myrtle Beach High, is “in good spirits” and voiced optimism that the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder will be back in action at some point this season.

“(Randall) helped us out with the latest clinic and was out there with his mom,” Grisham said Tuesday. “So he’s OK, and he’s ahead of schedule. That’s what I’ll say relating to his recovery. He’s ahead of schedule, and they rave about him down there (in rehab).”

Williams missed multiple games last season with various injuries and didn’t participate this spring after having his knee scoped, but Grisham said the junior wideout should be “full go” at the start of fall camp.

“Which is awesome,” Grisham added. “He’s a starter for us. He’s in that top group of guys that we know what he can do.”