What's the next step for Briningstool?

le Richardson had a chance to work closely with Jake Briningstool this spring.

While Clemson’s tight ends coach/passing game coordinator watched from afar during Briningstool’s freshman season, he acquired a great deal of knowledge by getting to know the player and the person since he assumed his current role in December.

Richardson acknowledged Tuesday what the next step is for the development of the sophomore tight end out of Brentwood, Tenn.

“Briningstool, the biggest thing with him is just consistency,” Richardson said. “He’s a young guy that again, kind of got thrown into the fire at times because of injuries and probably was not ready at times. But, his potential is through the roof. His athleticism and what he brings to us in that tight end room and what he brings to the opposing defense and matchup problems is through the roof.”

Consistency is a word that Richardson kept coming back to.

Of course, that’s normal for a player like Briningstool, who was a unanimous four-star prospect and a unanimous top-100 national player, hailing from Ravenwood High School.

“For some of these guys that were big-time recruits and they dominate so much in high school,” Richardson continued, “and then they get here and think that it’s gonna be just as easy as that. That’s across the board at a lot of positions.

“So, he’s just got to be consistent. He got banged up a little bit in the spring, but he’s come back from that well. All the reports from the weight room — I’m just pleased with everything that he’s doing right now. Again, just excited to see what he does in Year 2, but he has a chance to be special.”

