Bri brings you the latest from the ACC Football Kickoff

CHARLOTTE — The 2022 ACC Football Kickoff got underway Wednesday at the Westin. They saved the best for last as Clemson was the final team of the afternoon.
Bri brings you some of the highlights from day 1.
During Clemson’s press conference at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte on Wednesday, head coach Dabo Swinney fielded a question that led to him voicing his confidence in rising junior quarterback DJ (…)
CHARLOTTE – Jim Phillips went more than 25 minutes into his opening remarks at the ACC’s annual football media days Wednesday at The Westin Charlotte without mentioning the Big Ten or SEC by name. But (…)
Based on what many in the media had to say about the Clemson football program in 2021, you would think the Tigers had a winless season. There was a sense of doom and gloom and a lot of outside negativity (…)
D.J. Uiagalelei admits that last season was a difficult one for him, for sure. The Clemson quarterback entered the 2021 campaign with high expectations, coming off his stellar freshman debut in 2020 when he (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As hectic as the last 12 months have been across the college football landscape with unexpected departures, megaconferences, NIL and everything in between, Jim Phillips remains (…)
CHARLOTTE – During his remarks to open the ACC Football Kickoff on Wednesday at The Westin Charlotte, conference commissioner Jim Phillips addressed the widening revenue gap between the ACC and the (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a long-winded opening statement that lasted nearly a half-hour, Jim Phillips fielded questions left and right about the future of the conference. One of the questions pointed (…)
DALLAS – The PwC SMU Athletic Forum released today the preseason candidates for the 2022 Doak Walker Award. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back. (…)
With the start of fall camp just weeks away, Thomas Austin had a chance to speak with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the first-year offensive line picked up three verbal commitments in the (…)
First, it was a future Hall of Fame coach. Now it’s someone who’s already been bestowed with football’s highest honor. Wesley Goodwin’s co-workers aren’t shy about drawing parallels to some of (…)