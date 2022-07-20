Phillips on the possibility of Notre Dame joining the ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As hectic as the last 12 months have been across the college football landscape with unexpected departures, megaconferences, NIL and everything in between, Jim Phillips remains confident that the ACC’s 15 schools will stick together.

“I love our 15 schools, and I’m confident in us staying together,” Phillips said Wednesday. “That’s all I’ve heard in all the calls that we’ve had. We want to work together to try to provide more resources to our student-athletes, so we’re all on the same page.”

On that same note, Phillips was yet again asked about the possibility of Notre Dame potentially joining the ACC in hopes to strengthen the conference going forward.

While this has been a repeated talking point, the Fighting Irish find themselves at the forefront of the conversation with the Big Ten and SEC each adding two big-time programs, respectively, over the past year or so.

“I sat here a year ago talking about Notre Dame and whenever I’ve been asked the question, we continue to remain close with Notre Dame,” Phillips said. They know how we feel. They know that we would love to have them as a football member in the conference, but we also and I also respect their independence. Having worked there, having two children there…I know what independence means to Notre Dame. So you respect it, and I know that if there comes a time that Notre Dame would consider moving to a conference and away from independence, I feel really good about it being the ACC.”

Notre Dame is scheduled to play four ACC opponents this upcoming season, including a Nov. 5 showdown against Clemson in South Bend.

