Uiagalelei talks 'difficult' 2021 season, weight loss, those doubting him, Tigers

D.J. Uiagalelei admits that last season was a difficult one for him, for sure.

The Clemson quarterback entered the 2021 campaign with high expectations, coming off his stellar freshman debut in 2020 when he when he threw for 781 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in two starts vs. Boston College and Notre Dame.

But the former five-star prospect struggled in his first full season as the Tigers’ starter last year while completing only 55.6 percent of his passes with more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (nine).

While Uiagalelei had his moments last year, it wasn’t the year many expected from him overall, and certainly with Uiagalelei’s high expectations, not what he expected for himself.

“It was definitely difficult,” Uiagalelei said, reflecting on last season in an appearance on ACC Network at the 2022 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte. “Just knowing the player who I am… You just see different throws that you wish you had back, different decisions you wish you had back, and just expectations for myself. I hold myself to a high standard. I know the game I want to play at. And it’s just sometimes like dang, I wish I could have that back, wish I played a little bit better.”

This offseason, as he dialed in on his upcoming junior season with an eye on bouncing back from a disappointing 2021 campaign, Uiagalelei said for him, “the main thing was just get back into work.”

“For me, I didn’t want to take any days off after the season, just get straight back into work, and I feel like that’s the biggest thing, man,” he said. “Whatever you put in is whatever you’re going to get out. So for me, I want to be the hardest worker on the field, I want to be able to be there for my teammates and just put in the work, man. I feel like as long as you put in that work, you’re going to get whatever you get out.”

Uiagalelei has also made an effort to take better care of his body since last season.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that Uiagalelei “was in good shape last year and physically not in a bad spot, but he was good and now he’s become elite from a nutritional standpoint and a body composition standpoint,” adding that he’s stronger and faster now.

Uiagalelei estimated that he has dropped about 20-25 pounds.

“I changed my eating habit, worked out a little bit more, did a little more cardio,” Uiagalelei said. “Just trying to take my game to the next level. I feel like that was a big step for me, about losing a little bit more weight, to be a little bit more mobile, a little bit more agile. So, I think that was a big thing for me.”

Going into this season, some are questioning Uiagalelei’s ability and questioning the Tigers following the 2021 season that saw their streak of consecutive ACC titles and CFP appearances come to an end at six straight, though Clemson still managed to win at least 10 games for a school-record 11th year in a row.

Uiagalelei was asked how that negativity from his doubters and Clemson’s doubters, when he hears it, fuels him if it all.

“Coach Swinney said a great thing, man — you can add that to the fire, but that can’t be your fire,” Uiagalelei said. “He talked about it in a team meeting, that your fire has got to come from within yourself – as a person, got to come within what your morals are, like what do you want to come out of it? You can’t listen to that outside noise too much. You can add that to your fire, but the main stuff has got to come within. You’ve got to come out, like I want to get this done, I want to be able to get this done throughout the season. You just can’t listen to it too much.”

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.