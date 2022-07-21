After being 'criminally overrated' last season, Brown 'much more excited' about Tar Heels entering 2022

The University of North Carolina met with the media at the annual ACC Football Kickoff on Thursday. Head coach Mack Brown, alongside running back British Brooks, wide receiver Josh Downs, and linebacker Cedric Gray, addressed expectations they have for the 2022 season.

Brown was confronted with questions about the disappointing 2021 season and how he plans to turn the tide for the Tar Heels.

UNC came into the 2021 season ranked No. 10 nationally and, as said by Brown, “criminally overrated.” Tar Heels fans had high hopes for the team under the leadership and guidance of Brown, a Hall of Fame coach. However, with a 6-7 record at the end of the season, there is a lot of speculation surrounding the Tar Heels’ offense in 2022.

Brown addressed his own performance coaching. He believes he failed the team last season in his consistency throughout the season. According to Brown, “The team takes on the mentality of the coach.”

Brown thinks the mentality revival the team had in the spring started with the implementation of three key ingredients: passion, accountability and toughness. Brown stated a focus for the team is “doing a better job

at fundamentals.” The Tar Heels seem to be taking a revamped approach to the foundation of their offense and are using what they learned from the woes of last season to make positive changes for the season ahead.

Brown expressed his high hopes for the offense. Brown said the Heels need to tighten up their sacks, change their offensive schemes and reignite that excitement on offense if they want to improve their ACC record this season. Downs discussed the youth of the wide receiver room but has high hopes for the difference the receivers’ performance can make for the UNC offense.

Many questions were directed toward UNC’s defense and how

defensive coordinator Gene Chizik can be an integral part in orchestrating more success on defense for the Tar Heels. Gray discussed how Chizik’s coaching is going to make an impact and hopefully get momentum going for UNC next season.

“Coach Chizik is creating a standard amongst the defense and a culture amongst the defense,” Gray said. “He is really just honing in on the little details.”

As one of the leaders on the UNC defense, Gray believes the defense under Chizik can be a threat in the upcoming season. That sentiment was backed up by Brown.

“I am really excited about what Gene Chizik brings to our defense,” said Brown, who believes the success and experience of Chizik at both Texas and Auburn will be reflected in how he leads the Tar Heels’ defense this season.

When asked about hope for the season as opposed to the expectations placed on the Tar Heels before the 2021 season, Brown expressed, “I am much more excited about where we are.”

Brown believes the work the team put in during the offseason will help the team make strides in its performance in the season ahead.