Another Clemson coach gets contract extension

Clemson University and head women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler have agreed to a contract extension through 2027, the athletic department announced today. The terms of the contract were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

Amanda Butler has compiled a 280-230 career record and has the best overall winning percentage by a Clemson coach since Jim Davis. She also has the most wins over ranked teams in her time at Clemson since Davis.

Butler has coached two All-ACC performers in her first four seasons at the helm of the Tiger program, including a two-time selection in Delicia Washington (Second team, 2021; First team, 2022). She also coached back-to-back ACC All-Freshman team selections and two ACC All-Defensive team honorees.

Butler has guided Clemson to two postseason appearances in three chances (2019 NCAA Tournament; 2021 WNIT), after the 2020 postseason was canceled due to the pandemic. Butler has also led the Tigers to numerous “streak-ending” victories, including the first win over Duke in 20 years, the first Wake Forest season sweep in 14 years and the program’s first-ever win over Syracuse. In December of 2019, Butler’s Tigers went to South Bend and handed Notre Dame its’ first-ever home ACC loss.

Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class included the program’s first-ever McDonald’s All-American in Ruby Whitehorn and a JUCO All-American in Ale’Jah Douglas, and was ranked #25 by ASGR (#5 in the ACC).

Clemson’s athletic department also announced Thursday that Clemson University and head softball coach John Rittman have agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.