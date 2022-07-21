Clemson to reportedly lose top baseball signee

Clemson’s top baseball signee has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Major League Baseball team that drafted him this week.

According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, the Texas Rangers have a deal with St. Mary’s Prep (Michigan) School pitcher Brock Porter for close to $4 million.

Porter was taken in the fourth round (109th overall pick) of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Rangers, so he is reportedly signing for well over the slot value for that selection.

A power arm capable of touching 100 miles per hour with his fastball, Porter threw five no-hitters en route to Gatorade National Player of the Year honors as a senior.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 11 overall prospect heading into the draft and seventh overall by Baseball America.

