Opportunity to learn from Spiller was 'great experience' for all-around Carolinas back

An under-the-radar running back prospect from the Tar Heel State, who is hopeful that his recruitment will start to take off during his senior season, participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last month.

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Collegiate Academy’s Jordan McInnis— a 5-foot-9, 190-pound all-purpose back in the class of 2023 – camped at Clemson on June 1.

“It was a pretty good experience,” McInnis told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Saturday. “It was a pretty great atmosphere. Learning from Coach (CJ) Spiller was a really great experience. He really slowed everything down, broke it down and showed you what it needs to look like, instead of how you see it on a day-to-day basis.”

“Seeing him interact with some of the players that were out there, he brings really good energy to the team,” McInnis added of Spiller. “He seems like one of those coaches that you don’t ever forget about in football. He was very picky in how he wanted everything to look…if you knew it, he wanted it to be perfect. For me, I don’t have an issue with that. I like that type of coaching and that’s the type of coaching that he showed me.”

What type of feedback did McInnis receive from Clemson’s running backs coach?

“He said that I really had great body control, great speed and acceleration,” McInnis said. “The only thing that he said I needed to work on was going full speed and just being patient with the stuff that he showed us.”

Recruiting-wise, Spiller told McInnis to send him his film and that he would get everyone on Clemson’s offensive coaching staff to look at it and go over what the Tigers would do with the Tar Heel State back going forward.

“I think that would be a really big turn for me, considering Clemson was a top school for me all throughout high school,” he said regarding a potential offer from the Tigers. “It was a school that I knew that I could play at, even without being a ranked player in the nation.”

Clemson was definitely different from any of the camps that McInnis went to this summer. He praised the structure and organization of the camp and indicated that Clemson is a place that you “want to be at.”

“It’s a very good atmosphere,” he added.

In addition to Clemson, McInnis found himself at ECU, the University of North Carolina and Furman this summer. Throughout the summer, there wasn’t anything definitive that told McInnis that the schools he visited/camped at weren’t interested in him anymore.

Unfortunately, he’s in the awkward position that the schools that are interested have already thrown most of their offers out to prospects in McInnis’ class. Now, it’s just a waiting game, and McInnis is in a position where he can only control what he can control.

McInnis will wait to see what comes his way during his senior season but mentioned ECU and UNC Charlotte as the two schools showing him the most interest at this point in his recruitment process.

After playing out his high school career at Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford High School, McInnis elected to attend Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy. He’ll have another season under his belt as he plays for the post-graduate football program based out of Surfside Beach/Garden City (S.C.), as he looks for his recruitment to take off.

“Everything’s going pretty good,” McInnis said when asked about his current recruitment. “I’m waiting to hear back from ECU, Charlotte and Carolina. Hopefully, I can get (an offer) here soon from one of those three schools.”

McInnis describes himself as a “very explosive player.” He’s the type of running back where you want to get the ball in his hands because there’s always the chance that something good will come out of it.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Jordan McInnis.

